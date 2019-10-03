Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Shareholder Winch Advisory Services Cut Holding by $371,611; Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Shareholder Bennicas & Associates Boosted Holding by $1.22 Million

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (HAL) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 2.32M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 1.55 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $191.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 82,233 shares to 82,426 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.04 million for 12.34 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

