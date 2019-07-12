Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) Position Has Upped by Paloma Partners Management Company; Capital One Financial (COF) Holding Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 39,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 163,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.45M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) by 655.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 110,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,900 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 12.21 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares to 114,995 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 14,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,473 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation reported 126,306 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Allstate holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 4,815 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 66,749 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 18,137 shares. 3,726 are owned by Inv Management Of Virginia Llc. Cornerstone Advsrs has 882 shares. Bokf Na invested in 18,153 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests owns 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 24,574 shares. Riverhead Lc holds 0.36% or 107,203 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 34,230 shares. 138,123 are owned by Thomasville Bankshares. Covington Cap Management holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 1,100 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 607,975 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Company Al has 1.11% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Highland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,907 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 57,153 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 123,738 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 8,448 shares. 10.80M are held by Cap Intl. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 169,747 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.03% or 116,506 shares. 84,235 are held by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership owns 457,968 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cap Innovations Limited Liability Com invested in 7,450 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 13,002 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 675,185 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

