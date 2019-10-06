Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Share Value Rose While Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut by $419,375 Its Stake; As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Shares Rose, Park West Asset Management Lifted Stake by $722,106

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.91M market cap company. It closed at $3.27 lastly. It is down 21.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 17,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.00M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 25,309 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold MCRI shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.54 million shares or 1.35% less from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Northern has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 454 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 83 shares. 4,153 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Park West Asset Limited Com holds 1.50M shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 26,182 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 12,400 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 9,640 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 8,056 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv holds 0.02% or 28,175 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 9,300 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% or 67,459 shares in its portfolio. Next Group Incorporated has 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 253,082 shares to 46,918 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 488,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 10.22 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.