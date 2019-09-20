Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Reaches $3.95 After 6.00% Down Move; DOMINO S PIZZA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (DMPZF) Sellers Increased By 4.22% Their Shorts

The stock of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 67,159 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLCThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $118.90M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $3.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HNRG worth $7.13M less.

DOMINO S PIZZA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) had an increase of 4.22% in short interest. DMPZF’s SI was 850,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.22% from 815,800 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 709 days are for DOMINO S PIZZA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMPZF)’s short sellers to cover DMPZF’s short positions. It closed at $2.9834 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises DominoÂ’s Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Hallador Energy Company shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership accumulated 7,068 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). The Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.03% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Northern Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Zebra Mgmt reported 0.04% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Martingale Asset L P reported 0% stake. Parametric Associates Ltd reported 40,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) or 612,016 shares. Ajo L P owns 188,318 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 12,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 209,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Lc accumulated 14,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 255,705 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 12,489 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.90 million. The firm holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. It is also involved in gas and oil exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.41 million for 12.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.