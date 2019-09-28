Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Reaches $3.57 After 9.00% Up Move; Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) SI Decreased By 23.14%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) had a decrease of 23.14% in short interest. XPL’s SI was 54,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.14% from 71,300 shares previously. With 46,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)’s short sellers to cover XPL’s short positions. The SI to Solitario Zinc Corp’s float is 0.11%. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.0071 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2929. About 1,787 shares traded. Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) has declined 21.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.80% the S&P500. Some Historical XPL News: 03/04/2018 Solitario Announces First Jointly Funded Work Program on the Lik Zinc Project, Alaska; 23/05/2018 – Solitario Announces Major Drilling Program on Its Florida Canyon Zinc Project, Peru; 22/04/2018 – DJ Solitario Zinc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPL)

The stock of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.15% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 75,175 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit AgreementThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $107.84 million company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $3.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HNRG worth $9.71 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold Hallador Energy Company shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lubar And has 2.79M shares for 15.83% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 33,217 shares. Invesco reported 144,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Cannell Peter B & Com owns 159,350 shares. Harbourvest Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). 28,985 were accumulated by Century Incorporated. Smith Asset Mngmt L P reported 7,068 shares stake. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12,806 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Brandywine Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 169,400 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Lp has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG).

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 11.14 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $107.84 million. The firm holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. It is also involved in gas and oil exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana.

