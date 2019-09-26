Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Lowered Its Stake; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped Holding

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.465. About 4,661 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 237.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 8,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 12,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 3,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $190.67. About 2,734 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs invested in 0% or 40,779 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 209,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 612,016 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Gru LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 7,068 shares. Alpinvest Ptnrs Bv owns 34,029 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 17,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 46,411 shares. 26,576 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Stepstone Grp Lp holds 3,879 shares. 12,926 were reported by International Grp Inc. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 5,385 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 177,793 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Cannell Peter B And Co owns 159,350 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 12,489 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 12,302 shares to 40,862 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 64,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,305 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

