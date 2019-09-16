Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Holding by $419,375; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Concorde Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $415,402

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430,000, down from 4,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 67,721 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lubar & Inc stated it has 2.79 million shares or 15.83% of all its holdings. Harbourvest Prns Lc reported 13,044 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 7,068 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Incorporated reported 13,545 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 17,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 233,595 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 422,292 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Moreover, Mraz Amerine Associates has 0.03% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 16,661 shares. Invesco Limited has 144,318 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 3,630 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 12,489 shares.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 13.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 9,009 shares to 24,293 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).