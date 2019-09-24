Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Nonmetallic Mineral Mining companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Hallador Energy Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.30% of all Nonmetallic Mineral Mining’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hallador Energy Company has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 27.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hallador Energy Company and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy Company 0.00% 4.80% 2.40% Industry Average 3.40% 4.27% 1.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hallador Energy Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy Company N/A 5 13.30 Industry Average 13.64M 401.15M 17.57

Hallador Energy Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Hallador Energy Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hallador Energy Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallador Energy Company -8.22% -3.94% 6.35% -5.47% -21.18% 5.72% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 6.35% 0.00% 0.00% 5.72%

For the past year Hallador Energy Company’s stock price has growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Hallador Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Hallador Energy Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.33 Quick Ratio. Hallador Energy Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hallador Energy Company.

Risk and Volatility

Hallador Energy Company has a beta of -0.01 and its 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hallador Energy Company’s competitors’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hallador Energy Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 4 factors Hallador Energy Company’s competitors beat Hallador Energy Company.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It is also involved in oil and gas exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.