Hall Laurie J Trustee Upped Stake in Xylem (XYL) by $731,645; Systematic Financial Management LP Has Increased American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) Stake by $471,555; Share Value Declined

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 17,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 47,170 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 29,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in American Equity Investment Lif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 527,558 shares traded or 12.32% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 8,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 24,790 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 1.44 million shares traded or 93.00% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 97,434 shares to 107,582 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 30,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,043 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Moreover, Eqis has 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 8,458 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc has 886,673 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Nordea Invest Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 138,748 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 168,400 shares stake. Century Incorporated stated it has 30,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 79,610 shares. The California-based Affinity Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 270,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 1.10M shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 205 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0.02% or 732,713 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “According To Sources Rocky (Caldera) Vs. Apollo: The Behind The Scenes Drama Over The Control Of AEL (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Equity Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) CEO John Matovina on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More news for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 23, 2019 is yet another important article.