Hall Laurie J Trustee Trimmed Xilinx (XLNX) Stake; Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Sellers Increased By 29.27% Their Shorts

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 12.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 4,126 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 28,959 shares with $3.42M value, down from 33,085 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.88 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) had an increase of 29.27% in short interest. MSL’s SI was 524,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.27% from 405,600 shares previously. With 82,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL)’s short sellers to cover MSL’s short positions. The SI to Midsouth Bancorp’s float is 3.57%. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 142,041 shares traded or 69.77% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.21 million shares or 9.10% less from 11.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Parametric Port Associates Ltd owns 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 13,469 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 5,384 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). State Street Corp holds 276,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli & Communication Inv Advisers has invested 0.06% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Citigroup Inc stated it has 4,068 shares. 208,623 are held by Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 26,392 shares. Jacobs Asset Llc invested in 1.17 million shares or 2.56% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Bridgeway Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 130,712 shares.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hancock Whitney receives regulatory approval to acquire MidSouth – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hancock Whitney Corporation to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MSL, GDI, AVP, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ ADSW and MSL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.59 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “July’s semi sales show continuing downturn – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gains Ground to Compete in the Multibillion-Dollar FPGA Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,525 shares. First Long Island Ltd Llc invested in 2,687 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 15,330 shares. 43,212 are owned by Cibc World. Scotia Capital reported 3,803 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 13,595 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0% or 5,685 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 330,765 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 155,299 shares. Moreover, Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 15,429 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 805,719 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 8,479 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $127.43’s average target is 22.20% above currents $104.28 stock price. Xilinx had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 29.