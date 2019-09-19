Hall Laurie J Trustee Raised By $497,375 Its Waste Mgmt (WM) Stake; Neophotonics (NPTN) Sentiment Is 1.02

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) stake by 23.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired 4,325 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 22,407 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 18,082 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc now has $48.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.33. About 994,573 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 56 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 55 decreased and sold stakes in Neophotonics Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 28.44 million shares, down from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Neophotonics Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 26 Increased: 35 New Position: 21.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $291.56 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 11.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 1.44M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 1.72% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation for 2.16 million shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 463,300 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Springowl Associates Llc has 1.41% invested in the company for 249,499 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.6% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

