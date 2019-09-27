Hall Laurie J Trustee Maintains Stake in Illumina (ILMN); Hollencrest Securities Stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Decreased by $325,000

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.31 million shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790,000, up from 1,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 559,106 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 6,489 shares stake. United Service Automobile Association reported 136,648 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cookson Peirce Comm Inc reported 1.96% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 782 shares stake. Johnson Finance has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma accumulated 0.1% or 635,594 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 149,535 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 45,997 shares. Nomura Inc reported 11,841 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 75,441 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 125 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “VIDEO: Biotech Stocks and the Future of Healthcare – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Illumina (ILMN) Now – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Biosciences and Illumina extend merger deadline to March 31, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saul Centers, Inc.: A 6.00% Preferred Stock IPO From This Retail REIT – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy Sep 10, 2019 Here’s how to add REITs to your – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Medical REIT Is Still Cheap Relative To Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

