Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowered Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $381,079; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Its Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 203.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 320,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 477,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.90M, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 44,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 3.50M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,905 shares to 185,625 shares, valued at $32.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability stated it has 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Cap Management Lp accumulated 13,602 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Marsico Cap Ltd Com has invested 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc invested in 1.51% or 88,719 shares. Cumberland holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,825 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 2.73 million shares. 26,230 were accumulated by Fosun Intll Ltd. Mercer Cap Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 78,638 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 2.25M shares. Legacy Private Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,392 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D E Shaw & accumulated 1.02% or 6.10 million shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners holds 104,825 shares or 4.99% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 454,147 shares. Highland Cap Management Lc has invested 4.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs Limited, a Tennessee-based fund reported 78,399 shares. South State Corporation reported 68,258 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca owns 3,926 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Beaumont Partners Lc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 116,719 shares. Scott & Selber Inc has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny reported 187,929 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,382 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co holds 0.11% or 3,225 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept invested 3.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Willow Creek Wealth Inc reported 0.14% stake. Baltimore reported 2,404 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc invested in 1,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.71M shares. Tompkins Fin Corp invested 1.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Osher Van De Voorde Investment holds 5.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 93,072 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo Is Very Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.