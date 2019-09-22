Hall Laurie J Trustee Increased Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $534,640; Stock Declined; Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) Stock Rose While Boston Partners Has Raised by $3.49 Million Its Stake

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 9,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 1.56M shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77

Boston Partners increased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 96,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 658,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77 million, up from 561,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 478,703 shares traded or 80.46% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 172,041 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $109.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 44,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,873 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Management has invested 0.78% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). 54,755 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De. Ftb Advsr holds 769 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 32,362 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,283 shares. 378,723 were reported by Tributary Capital Limited Liability. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). 11,396 were reported by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 199,069 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 8,318 shares. Naples Glob Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Vanguard Grp owns 7.87 million shares. Sei invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 1.11 million shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. 173 shares were bought by Lawson David C, worth $5,633. Shares for $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 253,962 shares. Davis accumulated 13,408 shares. North Star Asset Management accumulated 49,782 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 16,686 shares. Diversified Comm has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Jensen Management reported 4,730 shares stake. Bluestein R H And reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.06% or 15,653 shares. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,969 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick holds 61,223 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 28,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wafra owns 0.26% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 46,876 shares.

