Hall Laurie J Trustee Holds Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Avalonbay Cmntys Com (AVB) Stake by $383,061; Shares Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (AVB) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 21,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 23,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $207.11. About 733,287 shares traded or 21.42% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 455.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 76,798 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 32,509 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 30,507 were reported by Johnson Counsel. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 1,226 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company reported 1.76% stake. Wellington Shields & Com Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amg Natl Trust Bancorp stated it has 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aureus Asset Management Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.33% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,000 shares. Senator Inv Gp Incorporated LP has invested 1.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Bellecapital has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,351 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 135,700 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% or 232,162 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Grimes & Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1,203 shares.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19M for 22.03 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 14.21 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Northeast Investment Mgmt stated it has 1,663 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc invested 0.04% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Colorado-based Advisors Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 65,372 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.33% or 107,600 shares. Texas Yale reported 4,228 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 2,888 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc invested in 1,830 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 99 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 88,225 shares. Shelton Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Ing Groep Nv reported 20,850 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,023 shares. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.74% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 5,240 shares to 20,905 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 17,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).