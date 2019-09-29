Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Upped Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $534,640; Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Market Value Declined While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $465,000

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 9,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 309,331 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 09/05/2018 – Third Point Reinsurance 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 27/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Annual Financial Report; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINT SAYS UTX SPLIT WOULD UNLOCK MORE THAN $20B IN VALUE; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management One Communication holds 0.05% or 64,252 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc, New York-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Ww Investors owns 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1.80 million shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 192 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Llc holds 0.36% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 4,826 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 255 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Co invested in 0.41% or 22,367 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 256,500 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca reported 1,340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Com holds 432,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 111,636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Company Inc invested 0.16% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Markel has invested 0.32% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 11,352 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 67,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Fund owns 70,400 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 11,545 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 401,963 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 46,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp accumulated 84,505 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). South Dakota Council holds 0.02% or 102,000 shares. 36,620 are held by Insight 2811. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 25,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbr Ltd Liability reported 50,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 88,300 shares stake.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60 million for 4.39 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.