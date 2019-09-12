Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Upped By $1.13 Million Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Shorts at HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC LONDON ORDINAR (HKMPF) Raised By 11.19%

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 455.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired 4,505 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 5,493 shares with $1.38M value, up from 988 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $70.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $260.26. About 101,924 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC LONDON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had an increase of 11.19% in short interest. HKMPF’s SI was 248,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.19% from 223,500 shares previously. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 7,116 shares traded or 577.71% up from the average. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.48% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 16,165 shares. Agf holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 416 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fruth Investment holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,140 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.84% or 135,700 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,426 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 194,121 shares. Fire Group reported 2,000 shares stake. Jacobs & Ca owns 32,228 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pettee invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 23,282 shares. Boston Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 2,128 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc reported 319 shares stake. 210 are owned by Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Company.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 5.74% above currents $260.26 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21.

