Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Raised Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.13 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Fragasso Group Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 455.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $258.13. About 599,475 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 46,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,093 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 51,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.71 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 14,336 shares to 314,917 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

