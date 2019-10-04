Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Lifted Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Upped Its Stake in Disney (DIS) by $911,423

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.64. About 842,282 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 455.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $252.71. About 39,416 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.