Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $381,079 as Stock Price Rose; Autonomy Capital LP Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Cut by $2.48 Million as Stock Rose

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 44,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 914,559 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 508,218 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 8,602 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 293,156 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 336,192 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Newfocus Finance Grp holds 1.04% or 17,125 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fred Alger Management has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Family Firm holds 3,285 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc reported 13,806 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has 1.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Mraz Amerine Assocs Inc has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parkside Bank & Trust reported 12,437 shares. 3,626 are owned by Palisade Capital Limited Co Nj. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.31M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 11.69M shares stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp owns 32,653 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 890 shares to 2,145 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

