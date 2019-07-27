Halcyon Management Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding in U S G (USG) by $15.11 Million; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $845,181 as Shares Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE, WHICH OWNS ABOUT 31 PCT OF USG, ISSUED STATEMENT AFTER USG REJECETD TAKEOVER BID BY GERMANY’S KNAUF; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON KNAUF PROPOSAL FOR USG BOARD; 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 4,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,799 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.16M, down from 158,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Slowdown In China & Weak Auto Demand To Weigh On 3M’s Q2 Earnings – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parnassus Fund Comments on 3M – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Mgmt has 46,398 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company has 5,338 shares. Woodstock reported 1.76% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust reported 22,907 shares. Davis invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Financial Advisory Serv reported 1,650 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim And holds 81,494 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 3.66% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mad River reported 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 77 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 478,563 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability holds 2.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 157,526 shares. Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 3.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 44,673 shares to 212,220 shares, valued at $33.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 312,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.08% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 94,597 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 29,561 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 849,913 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 116,185 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 134,047 shares. Sei Invs holds 81,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 43,494 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.07% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Tru Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Tower Limited Com (Trc) reported 185 shares. 199,845 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Mgmt L P. Kellner Capital Llc owns 40,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,098 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 61,962 shares stake.