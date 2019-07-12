Halcyon Management Partners LP Stake in U S G (USG) Lowered by $15.11 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $1.26 Million; Share Value Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 01/05/2018 – $USG board authorizes negotiations with Knauf KG regarding a potential sale of the company; 12/04/2018 – Buffett Joins Shareholder Revolt at USG as Berkshire Seeks Exit; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, up from 122,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 17/05/2018 – The top proxy adviser also recommended voting in favor of proposals aimed at improving Facebook’s response to problems like election interference and harassment; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $50.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & reported 1,000 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 60,485 shares. Synovus owns 3,000 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 589,500 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 128,940 shares. Alphaone Service Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,132 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 849,913 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 3,227 shares stake. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 7.44M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 3.77 million shares. Amer Group has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 15,599 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 1.37 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mgmt invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iconiq holds 5.47% or 307,605 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co stated it has 15,373 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 64,876 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Communications. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jennison Assocs Ltd reported 14.22M shares. Dsc LP has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,697 shares. Fmr Llc owns 115.07M shares. Moreover, Lourd Lc has 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,319 shares. Southpoint Cap Advsr LP owns 500,000 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Fin Advisers Lc holds 0.22% or 185,754 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 533,771 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.91 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 39,757 shares to 128,957 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,443 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).