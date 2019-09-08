Halcyon Management Partners LP Stake In Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Was Has Increased; Baxter Bros Has Upped Its Position in Boeing (BA) by $2.97 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 599,581 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 12,562 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 225,474 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 435,950 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Daiwa Grp has 960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company reported 18,476 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 84,644 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.98M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 5,242 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 41,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 355,433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

