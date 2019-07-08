Halcyon Management Partners LP Raised Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding by $332,500 as Shares Rose; Home Depot (Put) (HD) Stake Boosted by Summit Securities Group Llc

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 108.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 26 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 24 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.55M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 383,702 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.65M shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc reported 7,000 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal holds 19,159 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 89,931 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 305,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 182,400 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2.25 million shares. Omni Prtn Llp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 505,684 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 31,896 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 41,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,170 shares to 452 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At And T Inc (NYSE:T) by 226,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,944 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,409 shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Grp, a New York-based fund reported 489,957 shares. Toth Finance Advisory invested in 2,262 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 16.87M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 360,706 shares. 8,803 were reported by Nbt Financial Bank N A. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability has 1.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,070 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 6,213 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chartist Ca has 2,055 shares. 157,771 were reported by Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.00 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 69.17 million shares or 0.59% of the stock.