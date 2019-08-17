Halcyon Management Partners LP Raised Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08 million, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,875 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 914,802 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Company invested in 3.63% or 457,403 shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 78,294 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 2.79% or 433,601 shares. Bainco International Investors stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.45 million shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,679 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Company reported 18,289 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Gp holds 1.47% or 3.28 million shares in its portfolio. Tru Investment Lc holds 24,339 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 102,036 shares. Martin Currie holds 1.64% or 198,497 shares. Montecito Bankshares & holds 45,826 shares. Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 10,018 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Contravisory Invest Management invested in 0.08% or 4,454 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 250,628 shares. Prudential Fin owns 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 18,760 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3.98M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 165,094 shares. Sei Invs holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 253,743 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Llc. 366,900 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 291,104 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 18,563 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 103,986 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).