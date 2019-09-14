Halcyon Management Partners LP Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Has Raised by $6.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Dudley & Shanley Stake In Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) Was Boosted

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 393,490 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 692,773 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41M, up from 683,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 984,281 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8,425 shares to 43,424 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,550 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Earnest Prtn Lc reported 129 shares stake. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,659 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 121,565 were accumulated by Burney. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 53,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Captrust Financial reported 5,067 shares. Amer International Gru reported 0.07% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 27,408 shares. Argent Tru reported 110,148 shares stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 413,580 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 23,214 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 7,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,555 are owned by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership.