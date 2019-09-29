Halcyon Management Partners LP Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Boosted by $6.80 Million as Stock Declined; Trian Fund Management LP Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Stake by $7.79 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 567,174 shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 71,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 36.63M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 billion, down from 36.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp holds 69,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Company, California-based fund reported 7,662 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 60 shares. Partner Fund LP stated it has 154,599 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Philadelphia Communication has 0.05% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 5,800 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability owns 50,603 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc holds 50,791 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Millennium Management Lc invested in 0.1% or 662,849 shares. Css Limited Il holds 1,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Advisory Serv has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Ltd has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 61,057 shares. South State Corporation holds 114,134 shares. Sky Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.72% or 70,866 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 168,281 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Tillar invested in 2,120 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 3,068 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Comm Limited invested in 6,086 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 11,248 were reported by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Centre Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 49,182 shares. C Ww Gru Incorporated A S has 3.65 million shares. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Limited has 1.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 282,627 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 2.21 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 70,482 shares. Middleton And Ma invested in 0.41% or 24,349 shares.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67M shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.