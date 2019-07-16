Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered Stake in U S G (USG) by $15.11 Million; Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Cut Its Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 87 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378.72M, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.61. About 220,666 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp; 10/04/2018 – USG Responds to Knauf’s “Vote No” Campaign; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF; 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 450 shares. Somerset Tru Communications reported 17,643 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Utah Retirement System stated it has 15,334 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 5,737 shares. Kellner Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 40,600 shares. Barnett has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 334,853 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.6% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 75,031 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 185 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 21,898 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 363,833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 7,725 shares.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USG Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer F. Scanlon to Leave USG Following Closing of Knauf Merger – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USG Corporation Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Knauf – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg exec added to C-Suite of growing Atlanta medical marijuana startup – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74M for 23.73 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (PSA) Q1 FFO Match Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage: Locking Down Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Constellium receives Groupe PSA Supplier Award in the â€œCorporate Social Responsibilityâ€ category – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.