Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Share Price Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $5.70 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 43,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 38,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, down from 81,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 440,134 shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 33,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.83M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 24,448 shares to 138,115 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 360,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,487 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 53,334 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 200 are held by Monetary Mgmt Gru. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Prudential Public Lc accumulated 54,483 shares. United Kingdom-based Omni Prtnrs Llp has invested 6.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wolverine Asset Llc reported 17,754 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 0.13% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 2,188 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 22,197 shares. 5,826 were reported by Lpl Financial. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 174,114 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 655,420 shares. 180,468 are held by Bamco Ny.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

