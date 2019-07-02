Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position as Share Price Rose; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Upped Visa (V) Position by $467,844; Valuation Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 1.63M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,590 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 27,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 6.11M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford LP holds 0.03% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 880,717 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 4.20M shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 524 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 3.07M shares. 2.75M are owned by Mawer Mngmt Ltd. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 1.22 million shares. 21,022 are held by Cibc State Bank Usa. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,769 shares. St Germain D J Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,360 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Qci Asset Management holds 990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management has invested 8.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 109,509 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $170.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,215 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MOBI724 (TSX-V; MOS) Announces Launch of Travel & Entertainment Offering With Promerica Financial and Despegar (NYSE; DESP) – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Visa and Western Union to Bring Speed, Simplicity and Transparency to Global Payments – Financial Post” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tez Financial Services and Green Girls Organization Selected as Winners of Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women’s Global Edition After Worldwide Search – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 21,466 shares. Profund has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tekne Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 644,253 shares or 11.53% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,204 shares. Oz LP reported 0.92% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc owns 144,933 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 510,242 shares. Motco holds 264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 87,554 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings holds 0.08% or 145,208 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parametric Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 749,648 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP reported 0.66% stake.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares to 324,187 shares, valued at $59.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).