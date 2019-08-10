Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $3.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Position by $502,200

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Chopped CSX Outlook Weighs on All Railroad Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14. 4,761 shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph, worth $858,097.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares to 81,627 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.60 million for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Valinor Ltd Partnership has 5.25% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 2,234 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co holds 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 7,584 shares. 203 were reported by Shamrock Asset Management Limited. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 190,386 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 3,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Advisors Limited Ltd owns 462 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,226 shares. Moreover, Cap Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,590 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,131 shares. L S Advsr holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,031 shares. Burns J W & Ny invested in 1.49% or 32,590 shares. Curbstone Finance owns 2,700 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile Unveils NB-IoT Asset Tracking Solution With Roambee – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Mngmt LP accumulated 1.47% or 810,000 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt holds 1.07% or 219,324 shares. 5,458 were accumulated by Jump Trading Llc. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Commerce stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Churchill Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 137,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 6,797 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group Inc accumulated 29,493 shares. Field & Main Natl Bank invested in 14,680 shares or 0.96% of the stock. 1.11 million were accumulated by Putnam Limited Liability Co. Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested in 26,090 shares or 0.55% of the stock. M&R Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 220 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.16% or 181,400 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $896.43 million for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.