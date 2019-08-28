Halcyon Management Partners LP Lifted Its Stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by $332,500 as Valuation Declined; Pcm (PCMI) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.30 Million as Shares Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 103,928 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI)

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.40 million market cap company. It closed at $5.57 lastly. It is down 52.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 76,860 shares to 367,584 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 15,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Unique Fabricating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 473,605 shares. 319,375 are held by Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp. Bokf Na accumulated 140,091 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.04% or 126,500 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.84% or 305,566 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 148,361 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 46,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 14,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 2.76 million shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 182,400 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Com has 1.53% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 8.22 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) stated it has 0.05% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 960 shares.