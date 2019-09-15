Halcyon Management Partners LP Increases Stake in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE); Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stock Price Rose While Fmr Increased Its Stake

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 374,326 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 526,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, up from 377,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 229,290 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 16,946 shares. 68,000 are owned by Armistice Capital Limited Liability Corp. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.04% or 8,930 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 2,255 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 780,000 shares stake. Rock Springs Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 505,371 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc owns 32,801 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.04% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). S Muoio And Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 65,408 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 16,272 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Do Two Weekly Declines Make a Case for Lower Gold Ahead? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GameStop Stock Is Down Once Again – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Signs You’re Ready Turn Your Side Hustle Into Your Full-Time Job – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cresco Labs Could Be an Underrated Stock to Buy Today – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump calls for zero, negative interest rates to refinance debt – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.