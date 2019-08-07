Halcyon Management Partners LP Increases Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Trimmed Position by $2.59 Million

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 18,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 265,105 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06 million, down from 283,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08M, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.12% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Summit Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 56,100 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 108,051 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 153,502 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 75 shares. Research Global Investors reported 650,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Havens Advsr Ltd Company reported 7.35% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 7,181 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.01% or 46,475 shares in its portfolio. Westfield LP stated it has 60,580 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.65 million shares or 6.35% of its portfolio. Dynamic Cap Mngmt reported 15,545 shares stake. Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 213,400 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc accumulated 4.49% or 712,528 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,272 shares. Bonness Entertainment holds 3.54% or 39,038 shares. North Corporation reported 198,859 shares. 3,948 were accumulated by Premier Asset Ltd Co. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd owns 947,250 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,330 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 4.14 million shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.28M are held by M&T State Bank Corp. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 688,607 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 69,911 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 134,911 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Fincl Mngmt Professionals has 649 shares. Df Dent reported 0.29% stake. Moreover, James Inv Rech has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,991 shares to 157,946 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.