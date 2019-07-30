Halcyon Management Partners LP Increased Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position by $332,500; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Raised Holding

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 1.08M shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 177.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 172,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 268,903 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 96,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 11.13 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Carret Asset Llc owns 10,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 305,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board accumulated 182,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,187 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Moreover, Clean Yield Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 28,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 66,310 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 3.38M shares. 135,000 were reported by Tt. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 875,710 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Limited Liability invested in 977,464 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 300,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Capital Lp invested in 1.71 million shares or 3.68% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 441,259 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com Inc accumulated 445,000 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Segantii Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.31% or 300,000 shares. 52.03 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. 16.23 million are held by Silver Point Capital Limited Partnership. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & LP has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 500,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 106,200 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 441,800 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 609 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Associate Mgmt Inc stated it has 242,800 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 204,711 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 30,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 42,500 shares stake.