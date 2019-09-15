Halcyon Management Partners LP Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Has Boosted by $6.80 Million; As Albemarle (ALB) Valuation Declined, Professional Advisory Services Boosted Its Stake by $314,160

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 134,767 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 130,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company's stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 403,746 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 5,346 shares to 197,909 shares, valued at $17.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,750 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Invest Mgmt holds 0.29% or 38,645 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,334 shares. Amer Investment Limited Liability Company has 28,617 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 5,592 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 60,248 shares stake. Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc has 4,710 shares. Pnc Services Grp invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Signaturefd Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 39,886 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 14,913 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cap Mgmt Corporation Va reported 194,480 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr reported 295,512 shares stake. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 8,274 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

