Halcyon Management Partners LP Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Lifted as Stock Were Volatile; Autonation (AN) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08M, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 116,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 799,981 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B bought $41,469 worth of stock.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 7.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.14 per share. AN’s profit will be $94.42 million for 11.53 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.