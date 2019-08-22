Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $3.05 Million; Shufro Rose & Co Position in Umh Pptys (UMH) Has Lifted by $316,400 as Share Price Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 115,567 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 16/04/2018 – FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 20,342 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10 million for 18.91 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $47.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Limited owns 160,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 86,378 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 671,105 shares stake. Shell Asset has 24,346 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc invested 1.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 75 are owned by Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 198,084 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Com Delaware stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gsa Prtn Llp invested in 17,717 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.06% or 15,920 shares. Westpac owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 24,493 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 933,455 shares. Act Ii Management LP accumulated 3.26% or 56,731 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UPDATE: T-Mobile to Host Q2 2019 Earnings Call on July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,634 shares to 53,372 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 116,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,065 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retire With This Unsexy High Income Stock – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UMH Properties, Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUANCE OF WAIVER GRANTS UNDER THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT AND STOCK PURCHASE PLAN – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Land-Lease Community of the Year Award and Interior Design Award – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UMH Properties, Inc. Reports Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 32,895 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,896 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 20,877 shares. Art Advisors Limited Company owns 27,301 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 72,951 shares stake. Lpl Lc stated it has 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 11,842 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 61,800 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,512 shares. Rutabaga Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Ma holds 1.37% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 351,673 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 65,830 shares stake. 21,737 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny. 1.05M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $213,996 activity. Shares for $996 were bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR on Monday, July 15. The insider HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought 784 shares worth $9,996. 258 shares were bought by Mitchell William Edward, worth $2,999.