Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Raised Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $6.80 Million; Pvh (PVH) Holder Shellback Capital LP Upped Its Position by $1.02 Million

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 10,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 62,980 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 52,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 150,891 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $98.76. About 456,278 shares traded or 14.47% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Shell Asset Com holds 3,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Opus Point Management Limited Liability Corp owns 9,699 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.41% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 885,199 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 3.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,158 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Water Island Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,600 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Clear Street Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Partner Fund LP holds 0.3% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 154,599 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 32,801 shares stake. 350,000 were accumulated by Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,271 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 3,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Robecosam Ag holds 2,050 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 663 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Next Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 1,803 shares. 1.07M are owned by Investec Asset Mgmt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 416,531 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.07 million shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.44% or 85,457 shares. 463,517 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corporation De. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 15,574 shares. 3,250 were reported by Fred Alger. Voya Inv Ltd Co reported 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

