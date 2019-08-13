Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Raised Red Hat (RHT) Position; 683 Capital Management Upped Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $11.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 1.46M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig invested in 125,907 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.55% or 11,695 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Com owns 14,367 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada owns 187 shares. Td Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership has 7.64% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 505,409 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp reported 26,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 18,550 shares. 12,265 were accumulated by First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Halcyon Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 324,187 shares for 9.27% of their portfolio. New York-based Capstone Inv Advsr Llc has invested 0.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Blackrock Inc has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12.41 million shares. National Pension Ser reported 207,447 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 635,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Brinker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 9,819 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Psagot Inv House holds 0% or 320 shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 1,333 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 36,940 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cibc World Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nordea Mngmt reported 182,590 shares. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 614,245 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America reported 1,355 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 6.52M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

