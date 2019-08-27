Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Raised Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position; Genmark Diagnostics Has 1.32 Sentiment

Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 45 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 34 decreased and sold their stock positions in Genmark Diagnostics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 44.67 million shares, down from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genmark Diagnostics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 9.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Halcyon Management Partners Lp acquired 92,064 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Halcyon Management Partners Lp holds 1.02 million shares with $50.08M value, up from 930,107 last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $346.36 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 2.02% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for 337,022 shares. Cadian Capital Management Lp owns 5.15 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 240,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Hightower Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.54 million shares.

More notable recent GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GenMark Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:GNMK – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GenMark up 14% on Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 217,734 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-PX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynami For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Companies In The Semiconductors Industry To Consider/Avoid Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.