Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered U S G (USG) Holding by $15.11 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $535,194

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & holds 0% or 9,081 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 971,915 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 0.05% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 2,399 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,106 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 16,092 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moors And Cabot Inc has 0.08% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 29,616 shares. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 1.64M shares. 341,971 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. The Australia-based Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,314 shares. On Tuesday, January 22 Ayala John sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,121 shares. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 was made by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dearborn Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 270,928 shares. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,863 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 10,268 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.44% or 343,581 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department holds 0.64% or 17,613 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 152,119 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Burney reported 19,845 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 599,908 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 426,430 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 6,762 were reported by Adirondack Tru Company. Granite Limited Com accumulated 59,193 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 246,782 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Company reported 117 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 0.37% or 62,682 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.