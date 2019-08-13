Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered Position in U S G (USG) by $15.11 Million; Jana Partners Has Lowered Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $114.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Gebr. Knauf’s Unsolicited Buyout Bid — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 26/03/2018 – U.S. building products maker USG Corp. rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Germany’s Gebr Knauf; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER; 30/04/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” ALL FOUR; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 187,854 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 4,847 shares. 61,962 are owned by Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp reported 21,898 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 341,971 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 165,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 5,123 shares. Shayne Com Ltd Liability has 3.38% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus accumulated 7,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies invested in 589,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.15% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 472,039 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 4,213 shares. 4,190 were reported by Captrust Financial.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares to 324,187 shares, valued at $59.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timucuan Asset Fl owns 2.45M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 317,600 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 16,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 16,420 are owned by Westpac Banking. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited owns 804 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 33,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 290,494 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.21M shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.04% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 41,587 were reported by Mackay Shields. 140,108 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting HDS Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.