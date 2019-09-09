Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $14.98 Million; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Valuation Rose, Reik & Co Cut Position by $1.31 Million

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 3.32 million shares traded or 144.56% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3,500 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Daiwa Secs Gru owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,897 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 5 shares. Swedbank reported 344,458 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sei Investments owns 139,299 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 8 shares. American Intll Gru holds 0.05% or 65,113 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation invested in 0.07% or 45,221 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 6.97M shares. Atria Investments has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 191,936 shares. Of Oklahoma stated it has 2,100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 645 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 0.48% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 83,477 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 102,978 shares. De Burlo Grp invested in 0.43% or 29,800 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Lc has invested 0.67% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bell Savings Bank holds 2,922 shares. Invesco has 2.49M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Massachusetts-based Management has invested 3.29% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Private Ocean Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cim Lc holds 0.37% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 14,003 shares. Comm Of Vermont holds 96,301 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs owns 4.17% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 98,380 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,555 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 121,679 shares in its portfolio.

