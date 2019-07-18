Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Increased Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $14.98 Million; American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Position Maintained by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39B, up from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 45,176 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23 million, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 50 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 273,169 shares. Farmers Bankshares accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Angelo Gordon & Ltd Partnership invested in 4.7% or 275,000 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 18,700 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% or 1,511 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 818 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 8 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Com reported 96,096 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% or 310,589 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Inc holds 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 15,000 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset has 63,617 shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Llc holds 2,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kellner Capital Limited holds 59,400 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.