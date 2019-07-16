Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $14.98 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Nvidia (Call) (NVDA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $544,218

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23 million, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NVDA) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 544,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 564,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 6.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 139,299 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 1,109 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 47,517 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 79,288 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 440 were accumulated by Synovus Finance Corp. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 15,717 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sit Investment Assoc invested 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 310,589 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 63,617 were accumulated by Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com reported 85,182 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc reported 2.88 million shares stake. State Street Corporation has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,777 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $528.76 million for 48.07 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (NYSE:PMM) by 84,506 shares to 378,250 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 24,000 shares. Court Place Advisors invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Staley Capital Advisers reported 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 1.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1St Source Comml Bank invested in 6,278 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 81,871 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication holds 67,507 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 577,501 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na invested in 20,265 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Park Circle owns 700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com holds 0.05% or 3,606 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 194,617 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 11,238 shares.