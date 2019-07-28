Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position in U S G (USG) by $15.11 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Shares Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees; 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 11/05/2018 – USG HOLDERS OPPOSE BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 320.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 23,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 7,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.46 million shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Kurt Barton to Executive Vice President – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tractor Supply declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 35,685 shares. Natixis invested in 55,632 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc invested in 0.01% or 4,225 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 5,102 shares stake. Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability Corporation owns 710 shares. 152 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 496 shares. 10,500 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Co. Qs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 410,663 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Korea holds 61,539 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.86% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 336,625 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 9,102 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13,970 shares to 4,268 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 43,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,600 shares, and cut its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF).

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $47.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More news for USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 15, 2019 is yet another important article.