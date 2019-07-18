Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $3.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.93. About 3.24M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92B, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 34,070 shares, valued at $6.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.17% or 159,250 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Lc owns 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,056 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 642,475 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 261,841 shares. Bennicas And Assoc Incorporated invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interocean Limited Liability Corp reported 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Cap Management Ltd Liability has 65,220 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Incorporated accumulated 2.64% or 377,801 shares. Cape Ann Bank & Trust holds 16,706 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,464 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs invested 4.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Mangement reported 12,839 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 269,289 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny invested in 0.01% or 7,791 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 132,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Schroder Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.37 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Republic Management invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hudson Bay Management LP has 359,404 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp has 0.83% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 145,506 shares. Chem Bancshares holds 0.2% or 25,711 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 21,466 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 10,764 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0.06% or 87,554 shares. S Muoio And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 181,400 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 20.14 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

