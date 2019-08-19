Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Cut Its Position in U S G (USG) by $15.11 Million; American Software (AMSWA) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Upped Its Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BRKa.N SAYS ITS PRESENT INTENTION IS TO VOTE AGAINST FOUR DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY USG USG.N — STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made Offer for USG at $42 a Share; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Holders Urging Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 65,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 408,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 342,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 15,293 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares to 324,187 shares, valued at $59.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 26,745 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 74,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Somerset Tru Co has invested 0.4% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 104,492 shares. Shayne And Co Ltd Co holds 3.38% or 111,564 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,561 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 243,147 shares. 1,500 are owned by Regions Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 14,494 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 78,345 shares. Moreover, Yakira Capital Mgmt has 1.49% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.27% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Advisory Network Lc invested in 100 shares.

