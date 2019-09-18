Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Cut Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake by $4.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; Raytheon (RTN) Valuation Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Upped Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 43,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 38,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, down from 81,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 396,694 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $200.22. About 1.18M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 89,517 shares. South State reported 35,170 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 893 shares. 10,870 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Sasco Cap Ct has 2.51% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,711 shares. New England Research & Mngmt reported 1,750 shares stake. Point72 Asset LP reported 876,706 shares. First Citizens Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,878 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 4,565 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 19,475 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Park National Corp Oh invested in 1,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. City Hldg Comm, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,615 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp invested in 0.13% or 402,588 shares. Advisory Service Net Lc stated it has 7,198 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.